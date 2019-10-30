The Dangerous Reasons Why You Should Never Attempt Pore Extraction At Home

As much as we should know better, most of us are guilty of picking and squeezing spots. But lately there has been a surge in popularity of DIY attempts taking it to the next level, with tutorials popping up on Instagram and YouTube showing individuals how to use them to "extract" their own blemishes at home. Readily available on Amazon and at drugstores, extractors range from metal tools with looped ends to tweezer-like spokes with much sharper, curved points. As satisfying as they may be to prod at blemishes, the dangers may well outweigh the end goal of refined skin — and in fact, Dr. Mahto advises avoiding them at all costs.