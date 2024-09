Playing private detective in this way is a new phenomenon. As Liz Kelly, therapist and author of This Book Is Cheaper Than Therapy: A No-Nonsense Guide To Improving Your Mental Health puts it, going viral is “a new aspiration for many — this didn’t exist 20 years ago.” “It's important to acknowledge that relationships are complicated, and we don’t always know the whole story,” Kelly continues. “We don’t know if a couple has an open relationship, are polyamorous, or are considering divorce or separation. A person might be navigating interpersonal violence or abuse, trying to protect their children or pets, or dependent on their partner financially. Exposing someone online without their consent could cause serious harm and emotional distress.” Also, some people know their partner cheats and make the choice to stay. I met a woman in this situation once and while I was internally appalled, who am I to judge? “When you post something online that will impact another person, you should first consider your motivations. Is this truly about helping another person, or is this about your own prior experiences? Can you take action privately if you genuinely want to help this person?” Kelly also believes that in some cases, this altruism might actually be masking a person’s own emotions around cheating — they might think about a time when they were betrayed, an emotionally stirring experience, then leap into action. “When a person sees someone potentially being cheated on, it often brings up their own prior negative experiences in relationships,” she says. This might make a person angry and resentful afresh. “If someone’s behavior emotionally activates you, acknowledge and name what emotions are coming up. Your instinct to act might be more about you than helping another person.”