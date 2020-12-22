When you're looking for a thoughtful, last-minute gift for your partner, something you can do together is an obvious way to go. After all, experiential gifts are often more memorable than a random trinket or pair of slippers. After a year of being cooped up inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to safely get out and do something fun could be just what your partner needs for the holidays.
Ahead, find 12 safe experiences you can get your partner, or do with your partner, that make for great gifts. And if you already got them something for the holidays, feel free to save these for a date idea later on in the year.