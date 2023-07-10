I hope to make other people feel like they are not alone in their struggles. I also hope to give folx questions or some things to think about that I think a lot of us aren’t given. Things like how we are actually feeling in our bodies on a regular basis. Or what is our relationship to feeling good in our bodies and our relationship to pressure? I want to remind people — particularly Black, queer, and trans folx —that we are on this earth not just to suffer. We’re not here to just experience pain, sorrow, and frustration. We’re here to experience deep wellsprings of love, passion, excitement, and freedom. For me, my pathway to those things has been through uncovering and healing sex, but that is also not the only path that folx can take. There are a lot of folx on the ace spectrum like I am who may not feel that sex is a priority in their lives. Wherever we are within our sexuality or gender, whatever questions we have or stigmas we’re trying to unlearn, the shame we are trying to release within ourselves, we’re all okay.

