I Finally Found CBD Gummies That Don’t Taste Weird

CBD isn’t new. From serums to tinctures to salves, the cannabis-derived ingredient has been around for a hot minute and has even given way to categories like Delta-8 everything. Gummies, in particular, continue to be among the most popular CBD goods, but I'm probably not alone in thinking that most of them don't exactly crush it in terms of taste? For a variety of reasons, I'm aware that the general public isn't popping CBD gummies as they would Sour Patch Kids. However, if gummies are being chosen over, say, a CBD gel capsule or plain tincture, I personally want a little flavor action — in addition to them, you know, actually doing something. "Doing something" and "not tasting awful" sound like a low bar, but in the murky world of CBD, that can often be elusive. While it has been touted for its calming, “weed-lite” properties, the truth is this: As long as dietary supplements continue to exist independently from FDA approval, any and all claims you see on packaging should be taken with a large grain of salt. My personal philosophy with CBD: Don’t go into it expecting it to cure your anxiety (or give you a body high), and take any and all benefits at face value.
With all that in mind, I do selectively use CBD products as part of my wellness routine. My preferred delivery method is via a cooling body salve, which I apply to sore muscles for topical relief. I also enjoy the ritual of adding a tincture to a cup of tea at nighttime, but I find that most don’t have much of an effect on me, TBH. And, since I have a serious sweet tooth, I love gummies of any kind — which brings me to Evn’s elevated CBD assortment.
Evn’s CBD gummies look just like classic Haribo gummy bears (which I personally can devour with piranha-like ferociousness) but are spiked with 10mg of CBD per gummy (200mg per bottle). Evn offers two options, an Original and Sour, depending on your mood. The CBD is derived from organic hemp, and is broad-spectrum, meaning that it's entirely THC-free. (You’ve likely heard of full-spectrum CBD, which contains lots of other cannabis plant extracts, like terpenes, and can also include up to 0.3% THC.)
I personally like gummies as a non-scary option for CBD beginners, since it allows you to know exactly how much CBD you're getting; if each bear contains 10 mg of CBD, then I know that three make 30 mg. Easy-peasy. The bottle says that a recommended serving size is two to three gummies, and it took a lot of willpower not to eat the whole bottle in one sitting. After picking out the yellow ones (kidding), I popped a bear into my mouth at the end of my workday and cuddled with my dog for a bit. I can't tell if it was the Evn gummies or the serotonin from my pup (my guess is a mix of both), but I definitely was feeling great after an hour or so.
If you're like me and spent most of last year listening to Olivia Rodrigo on repeat, then Evn's Sour CBD Gummies will be right up your alley. As with the original bears, the yum factor with the sour ones is seriously on point — which is to say, both rank easily among the best-tasting CBD gummies I've tried. And rightfully so; both of Evn's gummies are priced at $35 (a two-pack is priced at $65), which comes out to $1.75 per bear. CBD anything usually comes at a premium, but Evn's quality is on point — not to mention, tested by ISO 17025 accredited third-party independent labs. (In other words, the potency and quality of the CBD have been vetted.) Evn also makes oils, capsules — another method I prefer for precise dosing — sleep cocoa, and pet wellness treats.)
