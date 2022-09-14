I Finally Found CBD Gummies That Don’t Taste Weird

I personally like gummies as a non-scary option for CBD beginners, since it allows you to know exactly how much CBD you're getting; if each bear contains 10 mg of CBD, then I know that three make 30 mg. Easy-peasy. The bottle says that a recommended serving size is two to three gummies, and it took a lot of willpower not to eat the whole bottle in one sitting. After picking out the yellow ones (kidding), I popped a bear into my mouth at the end of my workday and cuddled with my dog for a bit. I can't tell if it was the Evn gummies or the serotonin from my pup (my guess is a mix of both), but I definitely was feeling great after an hour or so.