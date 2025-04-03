Everlane’s Spring Arrivals Blend The Fisherman Aesthetic With ‘90s Nostalgia

The ‘90s edit features several pops of red, and I’m here for it. Although the hue isn’t one you immediately associate with spring, it’s as vibrant and fresh as a batch of cherries — sa-weet! For work, try the red square-neck bodysuit under tailored suiting separates, and for nights out, opt for the dress version to serve ‘90s supermodel vibes. (Both pieces are super-stretchy and breathable — bonus points!) You can even experiment with tonal red shoes, like Everlane’s signature Day Glove flat.