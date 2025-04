Everlane’s Spring Arrivals Blend The Fisherman Aesthetic With ‘90s Nostalgia

If you’re looking to mix nostalgic ‘90s style while diving into the trendy fisherman aesthetic, you’re in luck! Everlane ’s new arrivals — and more specifically, its 90s Forever Edit — are packed with wardrobe staples that are both on-trend and timeless. After trying on several pieces myself, I can confidently say the designs are versatile, and the quality is worth the investment. (I now own the Merino wool cardigan and the darted mini dress below). Plus, Everlane is transparent about its sustainability initiatives and organic materials, so you can add styles to your closet with clarity, knowing they’re built to last and kind to the environment.While I’d previously only tried Everlane’s barrel-leg jeans , my longtime admiration for the brand — and the feedback from Refinery29 readers who swear by it — compelled me to put more styles to the test. (Truly, as much as readers look to R29 for shopping suggestions, I love to flip the script by diving deeper into the brands that resonate most.) Spoiler alert: You all love Everlane, and I see why. From wide-leg jeans and jorts to blazers, trench coats , ballet flats, and boat shoes galore, Everlane's new offerings are perfect for building office-approved “uniforms,” casual off-duty outfits, and spring party looks.Read on to check out some of my favorite pieces and see how I styled them for various warm-weather occasions to spark your own spring outfit ideas.