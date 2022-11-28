All Of Everlane’s Cashmere Sweaters Are 40% Off For Cyber Monday

Get ready to cozy up with the softest sweaters on sale right now. For Cyber Monday, Everlane — best known for its high-quality sustainable basics — has all cashmere sweaters on sale for 40% off. Plus, get other select styles for up to 50% off. No promo codes are needed to get this super discount. Whether it's a turtleneck or a cardigan, stock up on the all cashmere your heart desires (and your closet can hold) for a totally-can't-miss-it deal — some are even under $100! We suggest adding your favorite to cart before they all sell out.
Advertisement
From boxy crewnecks and turtlenecks to cardigans and polos, there is a plethora of Everlane cashmere options available to you — and yes, they're all on sale for an incredible (one-day-only) price.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.