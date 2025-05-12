Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was a good student and liked school, so it was assumed I would pursue at least an undergraduate degree and likely a master’s of some sort as well. I did end up getting both of these. My parents paid for my first year of undergrad, plus my rent for all four years; the rest of my tuition went on a line of credit. My parents paid the interest on this, and I paid off the debt (about $20,000) shortly after completing my master's. I paid for my master's degree with my savings from working throughout undergrad, and was responsible for my rent during this time as well.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents set me up with a bank account when I was very young, and taught me about savings, bonds, etc. That was pretty much the extent of my education; they didn’t really talk to me much about finances, and I had no idea how much they made. I’ve started asking them more now that I am older and they provide some guidance in terms of retirement and savings, but most of what I know I have figured out on my own.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got a job at Tim Hortons when I turned 16. My parents started shifting some bills to me, like my cellphone and gas money at this time, with the expectation that I should get a job. It also allowed me to have more spending money to do things with friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. Although I didn’t know how much my parents made, it never seemed like they struggled to pay bills, and they were always able to get us things we needed, and often things we wanted, and we took at least one vacation a year.



Do you worry about money now?

No, but I think about it often, especially since having a child. I know we have enough to meet our needs, and we could adjust our finances if we needed to, but I think about how to best set up our child to pay for her education, upcoming daycare costs, etc.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

21, when I started my master’s. At this point I was responsible for my bills and tuition, although my parents would sometimes help me out with flights home, and they were still paying the interest on my line of credit. My husband and our savings would be my first financial safety net, but both our families would also help us out with no strings attached if we needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents paid my rent in undergrad, and also gave me $7,000 towards my wedding.

