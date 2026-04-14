“The Antithesis Of ‘Clean Girl’”: Donni Davy Talks Euphoria Season 3 Makeup

Last, but certainly not least, is Rue, portrayed by Zendaya. The character is known for very minimal makeup, which, as we can see in the most recent trailer, is still very much the case as she appears entangled in some dicey drug smuggling business across the border. (Not much time for a fierce beat, eh?) Still, Rue’s signature dewy, sweaty skin (which gleams under police station fluorescent lighting) and brushed-up brows continue to make me reach for highlighter and brow gel.