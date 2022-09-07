Super Sale Alert: Get 25% off everything from Ettitude with exclusive promo code REFINERY29, now through Thursday, September 8, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Craving a complete bedding makeover with PJs to match at a super-exclusive discount? What a coincidence, so do we! If you were too busy devoting all your Labor Day sale focus to your closet instead of your bed, then this story (and its promo code) is perfect for you. Ettitude — famous for its sustainably-made, super-soft luxurious bamboo fabrics — is giving R29 readers an exclusive 25% off sitewide with the promo code REFINERY29. You only have until Thursday to take advantage of this super-rare deal. We've made this shopping decision even easier, so keep on scrolling to see what I recommend getting from first-hand experience — including classic sheets and duvet covers to satin robes and shorts.
Advertisement
Ettitude's all-time bestseller is this Signature Sateen set for a reason. It's truly glorious thanks to its silk-soft fabric made from sustainable bamboo that’s smooth, comfortable, and cooling against the skin — you'll be fooled into thinking it's real silk. While natural fibers may seem equally eco-friendly, consider this: bamboo from satin is made using 500 times less water and produces 52% less CO2 than cotton.
The softness in these sheets is unbelievable. I was kindly gifted this set and the Signature Sateen Duvet Cover to try out, and I'm officially hooked on them. I thought I was sleeping in the clouds with my last bedding review, but these beat those out of the park — I didn't even think that was possible! The care instructions said to wash on the gentle cycle with cold water and then dry on low. I tried it out, and they were perfect (maybe even softer!) afterward, no shrinkage or anything.
I'm currently at my parents' house, far away from these sheets and my bed, and I can't even describe how much I miss them. If I would have known I was spoiled rotten by them, I would have brought them with me!
Exactly the same stats as the Signature Sateen Sheets, this duvet cover is made from sustainable bamboo lyocell fabric that's cooling and oh-so-luxuriously soft. It was super easy to put together with my comforter with its button closings and super-wide opening. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with 1,075 reviews, with shoppers writing that they "had the MOST INCREDIBLE sleep the first night in my signature duvet" and it's "so soft, you’ll never want to leave your bed."
Advertisement
This is my favorite non-bedding item from Ettitude, hands down. I felt so luxe wearing this. Made from the same super-soft fabric, this robe is perfect for a solo self-care day and a flirty moment with your partner. You can wear it by itself or over your PJs or loungewear. Either way, I felt secure and sexy, which is truly the best feeling. The best way I can describe it is this robe feels like it's worth the money.
Made from the same signature fabric, these shorts are breathable and cooling while looking polished and luxe. You barely feel like you're wearing anything at all, aka the best thing for sleepwear. It comes in three colors: yellow, black, and a soft pink cream.
`The only one on this list that I didn't try firsthand, the Bamboo Comforter is Ettitude's classic bestselling comforter with a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and 410 reviews. It's made of Ettitude's signature soft fabric shell with a bamboo fiber filling. It comes in two weights for all your seasonal needs, a lightweight summer one or a heavier-weight one for winter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.