Our Lifestyle Writer Just Found Her Favorite Sheet Set…Ever?

There comes a time in every creative writing major's life when they awaken in the middle of comparative literature 431 and realize, "Oh no...I'm never going to use this degree, am I?" Alas, somewhere out there a celestial being heard my pre-graduation panic and I now (miraculously) justify my tuition every week as Refinery29's lifestyle shopping writer. And can I just say, I've never been more excited to write creatively about a pile of bedding than the amalgamation of supple threads that is Ettitude's Bamboo Signature Sateen Sheet Set.
This eco-luxury home goods retailer takes hypoallergenic, bamboo Lyocell fabric and morphs it into top-rated bedding, bath towels, loungewear, and more — the sheet set specifically includes one fitted sheet, one flat (top) sheet, and one or two pillowcases depending on size selection. It's currently available in 10 unique colorways, and sizes range from twin to California king. I received the queen set in the lovely Sand hue, hastily popped it in the washer after just a few intriguing feels, and eagerly waited to sleep the night away in honor of the review below.
What Is Ettitude?
When it comes to materials and sustainability, Ettitude doesn't stutter. Its on-site 2021 impact report not only states that "bamboo is better in bed" but also mentions that "cotton is the world's dirtiest crop." For reference, Rodale Institute echoes that "cotton is considered the world’s dirtiest crop due to its heavy use of pesticides." Now, is it completely realistic to eradicate cotton products from our homes? Not necessarily. Global Organic Textile Standard-certified fibers that avoid these flaws do exist in today's world. But Ettitude's wide range of bamboo Lyocell products — even its new cashmere-like Woven Throw Blanket stems from vegan bamboo threads — makes a pretty convincing case to leave the fuzz balls behind.
The brand's site also details that its sheet sets "use 500x less water" and produce "52% less carbon emissions" compared to your average cotton set. All I can say is that I've never laid atop a fabric so soft, buttery, and machine-washable that wasn't cotton or silk.
First Impressions
A higher price point equals higher expectations. I'd say Ettitude's set lands itself in the upper-middle-class price range. You can score a lower-quality sateen set for $23 at some retailers and an average set for $50 to $100 — so, $100+ triggers the luxury alarm. Therefore, I expected no fresh-out-the-package odors, some silky smooth textures, and a precise on-site color resemblance, and I always add bonus points for cute packaging. Ettitude's set checked every box and even scored the extra credit.
The Verdict?
Full transparency I only snuggled into these sheets for one night — but that was enough to let me know they've found their forever home: my bed. Although there was no smell, I threw them in the washer for peace of mind. Hand-washing and air-drying are always ideal, but I followed the easier instructions: Machine wash cold on the gentle cycle then low heat tumble dry. No drastic changes, just fewer wrinkles. Plus, the fitted sheet covered my bed and then some. There's something about a relaxed fitted sheet that just feels special. The top sheet overflowed over the bed as well, which I liked — if a tight and crisp fit is your vibe, perhaps size down?
I might as well have been swaddled in my silk-pressed hair from middle school all night long (minus the irreparable heat damage). All four pieces (the fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases) kept their cool against my body even while up against a formidable heated-blanket-comforter combo. I was so cozy when I woke up I skipped my morning gym trip...I guess that is a downside.
That being said every product has its cons...except I can't think of any. And it'd be unjust of me to fabricate (pun intended) something for the sake of seeming credible. I have to give it up for Ettitude — it created Refinery29's lifestyle shopping writer's favorite sheet set.
