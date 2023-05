Why I’m Making Ethical Porn For Black Women

Many Black women involved in sex work, weary of the tropes found in mainstream porn, are veering down the path of ethical porn and many Black female performers are being very picky about which companies they work with, while others decide to remain independent in order to fully represent themselves in ways they’re comfortable with. They create and distribute their own content and have been able to foster fluid interactions with their fans. Raquel Savage — a Black queer therapist, educator, and producer — founded CVNT Productions Kink Media Group , and Zepp Wellness after recognizing that the demographic that mostly consumed her content was cis, straight men. Savage currently works to shift the narrative by creating porn for and with femme and non-binary people, portraying queer bodies, trans bodies, disabled bodies, and fat bodies. Speaking to Unbothered, she explains, “It’s important to me that the most marginalized are centered. It's been about creating porn for us, by us. My first power/porn shoot for Cvnt was in March 2020. I included just Black femmes and we all decided what we wanted to shoot. It sold really well. Apart from cis men, many women who loved each of the performers individually were really excited to buy the content. It was like the porn version of “Girls Supporting Girls!”