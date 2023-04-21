Looking For A Cooling Organic Mattress? We’ve Got An Exclusive Deal On Your Perfect Match

Super Sale Alert: Get 25% off mattresses, pillows, sheets, and the Zero Gravity topper at Essentia with our promo code R29xESSENTIA, now through April 29.
There's no need to wait for Memorial Day to get yourself a good mattress deal. Refinery29's The Score has your back (literally) if you're been looking around for a new mattress and a good discount to go alongside it. Essentia, the brand best known for its organic and toxic-free mattresses, is giving R29 readers an exclusive 25% discount on mattresses, pillows, sheets, and the Zero Gravity Topper — currently, the best deal on the products. Now through April 29, insert the promo code R29XESSENTIA at checkout to see the price go way down on an Essentia mattress and more.
Essentia's REM5 Classic Organic Mattress is the slow-response memory foam mattress you've been looking for. It's made up of five layers for the ultimate comfort: a non-toxic Kevlar fabric liner and flame barrier, a slow-response foam with activated quartz (yes, actually) for cooling and pressure point relief, another layer of Beyond Latex Slow Response Organic Foam without the quartz for extra support, and a Global Organic Latex Standard (GOTS)-certified Organic Latex Support Core for back support — all of it covered with an organic cotton cover.
Reviewers love it, saying: "I’ve been sleeping better than I have in years! I run hot so the cooling aspect is magical."
The Essentia REM9 mattress has everything the REM5 has, plus an additional Beyond Latex layer that offers a foam that reacts quickly to any small body movements to reduce sleep interruptions. That means the REM9 provides zero-gravity comfort, evenly distributing body weight and eliminating pressure points.
Reviewers have given it 5 out of 5 rating, saying: "I don’t even have words. I love this mattress so much, the best investment I’ve made for my health. I never used to be able to sleep on my back, and now I can. It’s comfortable in every position."
The Stratami is Essentia's simplest and most affordable mattress. It has the same nontoxic Kevlar flame-barrier cover and GOLS-certified organic latex support core as the REM5 and REM9 with a latex foam layer that allows for airflow between the surface of the mattress and your body to help eliminate pressure points.
Reviewers say it's "firm, but still comfortable" and gives "just enough cushioning to make [their] spouse happy."
Perfect for all sleeping styles, the Comfort Latex Pillow perfectly mimics a down pillow without all those allergens. It's made from high-density foam just like its mattresses, and it's even customizable right at home — simply fluff it up or smooth it down to your own comfort level.
The Zero Gravity Mattress Topper is a plush complement to Essentia's already-supportive mattresses. Featuring GOLS-certified organic latex, this 1.5-inch topper provides ultimate comfort and, according to Essentia, protection from 3G, 4G, and 5G waves with its built-in EMF barrier foam.
We can't forget about our furry friends! They deserve a luxury, comfy bed too. Essentia's Kingston Organic Pet Bed comes in three different sizes and is made out of a mix of three different foams for ultimate comfort — including its famous Beyond Latex organic foam and natural latex foam.
