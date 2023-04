Looking For A Cooling Organic Mattress? We’ve Got An Exclusive Deal On Your Perfect Match

There's no need to wait for Memorial Day to get yourself a good mattress deal. Refinery29's The Score has your back (literally) if you're been looking around for a new mattress and a good discount to go alongside it. Essentia , the brand best known for its organic and toxic-free mattresses, ison mattresses sheets , and the Zero Gravity Topper — currently, the best deal on the products. Now through April 29, insert the promo codeat checkout to see the price go way down on an Essentia mattress and more.