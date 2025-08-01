From Sardine Girl to European Summer, These Espadrilles Nail The Vibe
Few shoes say “summer” quite like espadrilles. The jute-soled staple has been kicking around for centuries — and for good reason. Espadrille wedges add easy lift, espadrille sandals (from lace-ups to fisherman styles) are trending hard, and espadrille flats are the forever go-to for hot days when sneakers feel like too much. There are even leather and platform espadrilles if you’re after something sleeker or more statement-y.
Classic? Always. But espadrilles also happen to be right on cue with today’s biggest style moods. They pair perfectly with the European summer trend (linen! scarf tops! coastal vibes!) and feel totally at home with the sardine girl summer aesthetic, a playful offshoot of the fisherman-core obsession. And if you’ve been eyeing the latest summer sandal styles, chances are at least one espadrille has caught your eye.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best espadrilles for every summer plan — from beach getaways to city strolls.
Espadrille Flats
Light, easy, timeless, espadrille flats are summer’s no-fuss favorite. From linen lace-ups to soft suede slip-ons, they go with everything from sundresses to linen pants.
Espadrille Wedges & Platforms
Classic meets statement. Espadrille wedges and platform espadrilles add height with ease, whether you’re into wrap ties, bold stripes, or breezy neutrals. Perfect for summer weddings, date nights, or simply dressing up denim shorts.
Espadrille Mary-Janes
Ballet-core meets vacation mode. The espadrille Mary-Jane updates a classic with woven soles and eye-catching colors — from graphic black-and-white combos to trendy butter yellow and cherry red. Cute with jorts, dresses, matching sets, anything!
Espadrille Sandals
Espadrille sandals are the ultimate match for summer’s throw-on-and-go dresses — especially the kind you reach for when it’s too hot to wear anything else. From fisherman styles to slides, these bring breezy vibes to every look.
