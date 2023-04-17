Remembering some of the conversations she had with her father when she was young brought up parallels. As a child, Kate had tried to impress her dad by making up boyfriends, hoping to capture his attention. "He had these girlfriends," she recalls. "I could see the way he looked at them and, on some level, I felt like he was choosing them over me and they must be giving him something I couldn’t. I got this idea in my mind that when I grew up, if I wanted to keep a man’s interest it had to be through meeting his sexual needs." These insights didn’t come overnight but were the result of a slower unpacking with her therapist, who she decided to speak to about what was going on.