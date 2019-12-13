There is one thing that everyone wants for the holidays: to go the entire winter season without getting chapped lips. It's somehow a simple yet lofty goal. Every year, we stock up on balms and hope for the best — until we inevitably lose our favorite switching between coat pockets or get discouraged when our diligent reapplication still doesn't seem to pay off.
So this year, set your giftee up for smooth-lipped success with the eos holiday gift set that is sure to become their new holy grail of winter lip care. The three-pack set covers all grounds for a top-notch gift: a moisture-rich, shea-butter-based formula to properly hydrate; three indulgent flavors to match any and all of their winter moods; and colorful, limited-edition packaging to expand their collection of the beloved, egg-shaped balms.
The ultra-soothing spheres coat lips in a cozy blanket of shea butter and beeswax for total replenishment immediately and continued nourishment over time. And the three flavor options will work seamlessly into their routine. There's icy, invigorating peppermint to wake them up at their desks at 9 a.m.; bright and sweet cherry to whip out of their bags for a burst of on-the-go refreshment; and sweet vanilla frosting to keep by their nightstand and lull them to sleep with dreams of happily hydrated lips — dreams that, for once, will actually come true.
