Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We had a weekly allowance and conversations about saving. My parents really taught us to live below our means, which I still appreciate to this day. I didn’t learn a ton about investing though, and what I know was all self-taught between me and my younger brothers. My youngest brother, who is just shy of 21, really got the best deal — he got all of my knowledge and is already maxing out his Roth from his summer internships/jobs. Compound interest really is going to be his friend. Ah, to be the youngest. Can’t relate.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Babysitting. I was always really good with kids and figured it was a great way to make extra money. I started babysitting my brothers at age 11 and then expanded and worked the neighborhood circuit.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Oh yes. I’m the oldest daughter and I think that alone says a lot. We carry a lot of our parents’ worries and burdens sometimes, without even knowing. I remember my mom saying things like, “Oh we don’t need that,” or always wanting to bargain to get something on sale — I became hyper-aware of our money situation. We grew up middle class, but I can sense my parents felt they had to keep up with richer friends. I grew up in the outskirts of Washington, DC and those are some of the most affluent areas in the country. My parents moved there because of the excellent public schools, and it paid off since I am bilingual now (Spanish). However, it definitely came at a cost. I grew up with kids who were sons and daughters of senators and hedge fund managers, and I had a personal trainer mom and a dad who worked for the government. I feel really grateful my parents did what they could to make sure we had the best education possible. I cannot thank them enough for it.



Do you worry about money now?

I do. I feel like I’m surrounded by people online who are doing so much better than I am or who have so much more to their name — and I can’t believe I feel that way, since I’m only 28 and I know life doesn’t end when you’re 30. At least I’m self-aware. I now know you don’t have to be a millionaire by 35 to have a full life.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I considered myself financially independent at 24 when I moved out. I lived at home for three years after college and banked basically my entire paycheck when I made $45,000 in my first job out of school. I was also dealing with some health issues around that time after coming off birth control and I saw a naturopath I was able to pay for myself, since I didn’t have a rent expense over my head. I’m very grateful for this time because I was able to learn so much about my body and hormones — how to work with my body throughout each phase of my cycle, and know what foods I need to thrive — without having to go into debt to do so. My parents don’t have much, but they are the most selfless people and they would open up their home again if I lost my job or anything dire happened. That’s always been a given in my family. If you don’t have somewhere to go, or you need to get back on your feet, you’re always welcome at Mom and Dad’s. But they absolutely don’t have enough to bail me out, so to speak.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When my nana died, she left each grandchild $10,000. I asked my parents to invest that money for me to let it grow, so I could potentially use it later on in life for a big purchase. And if it’s growing at 8% YoY, it will be a nice nest egg later.