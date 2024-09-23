Renter’s insurance: $365

Auto insurance: $1,600

Chase Sapphire Preferred card: $95

Amex Platinum card: $695

Donations: $300 (I’ll usually donate to my friends’ and family’s causes whenever they’re doing fundraising, so around $25-$50 here and there throughout the year.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my grandparents were doctors outside of the US and immigrated here with their children. My parents were born with an impairment that makes it incredibly difficult for people with the condition to work white-collar jobs — normally they’re supporting themselves through social security or working hourly service work where they don’t interact with many people — but my mom got two associate degrees and my dad got a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. When I visited their home countries with them as an adult it was clear how fortunate I am and feel to be a US citizen, compared to the conditions of the generations before me. For me, it felt like there was no other path. I did an undergraduate degree at a liberal arts school, which was mostly funded by scholarships I earned (plus needs-based) and my dad supported housing expenses. I also worked on campus every year to have some additional spending money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I got my first debit card and savings account around the time I was 10/11 and around then I learned about overdraw fees/too many transfers out of my savings account. My parents talked a little bit about saving for the future, saving for things that are important to me, along with other family members who gave money for Christmas/birthdays, but there wasn’t much conversation about the real cost of living expenses and how far the dollar goes or how to stretch it. They kind of let me do what I wanted with my money and saw how I spent it mostly on hobbies, clothes and personal food growing up. In many ways, my older sister and I were spokespeople for our parents when coordinating returns at stores or advocating for the lower price on the shelf versus checkout but I was never really engaged with what all of that meant for our family around money. I also never really asked for money outside of school necessities growing up, instead earning what I needed from my jobs. My parents paid for my car insurance, I paid for my own gas and basically everything else.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I checked tickets at the tubing area at our local ski resort when I was 14. I wanted some spending money and a free season pass to learn how to snowboard. My parents never asked but sometimes I paid for our meals out, just because.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I don’t think I totally understood the degree of our family troubles growing up, even though it was mentioned to me. I didn’t fully have a concept of how much things cost relative to my parents’ incomes but I accepted the “nos” that were given to me pretty easily. I never felt like we were struggling even though I’m sure my parents were, looking back as an adult. My mom got pregnant with my younger sister somewhere in the early stages or right before my dad stopped working for an aerospace company and so it was a single-earning household for four years, right after the dotcom bubble burst, when I was aged 6 to 10. My dad ended up getting a job and moved across the country — we were meant to follow at some point but we never did. Somehow they still afforded to give me an allowance every quarter when I got good grades.



Do you worry about money now?

I do in this climate. While I know I’d be okay for a while if I were to get laid off, I worry about homeownership, having kids, and my parents’ ability to sustain themselves in retirement. I’m a little anxious in general but these things are definitely very present for me as my parents enter their mid-60s; I think about what it would look like to send them small monthly allowances once they retire.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I would say I became fully financially responsible for myself when I got my first post-degree job. I got off the family cell phone plan within a few months and was covering my rent and utilities. I have never asked for money since getting my first job. My dad and I went on a few international trips where he supported more of any shared expenses like lodging and groceries/restaurants, though I definitely chipped in for some expenses. Now we take turns more evenly on expenses and I will offer to pay for more meals with my parents and get them nicer Mother’s Day/Father’s Day/birthday gifts etc. I think my dad would help if I lost my job and if I really, really needed it, but I have a decent emergency fund and could sell investments to support myself for quite a while before I would ever ask them.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Every once in a while during undergrad, my grandmother would send me $100. My dad sent me $800 one summer for living costs at an unpaid internship. I don’t expect any money to come in upon any family deaths and don’t really want to plan on it.