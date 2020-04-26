2:30 p.m. — We've applied to an apartment we like that's more expensive, so I email the owner to see if we can negotiate then read today's MD. It reminds me to check in with my therapist — we'll have to change our appointments from the middle of the day since I'll have to actually work now. I'm thankful that I found a good therapist covered by my insurance (through D.'s work) and meet with her weekly. Quick background on why I wasn't working — I quit my first job as an engineer turned manager to start my own company. I was running that for two-ish years and in between got married and moved to NYC for D.'s job. All of it combined with being a solo founder was incredibly stressful and I found myself the most unhappy I'd ever been, so I decided to shut it down in October of last year. I gave myself three months then started job hunting again and thankfully had my last interviews right before quarantine went into place.