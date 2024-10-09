7 p.m. — We end the day with some Thai food and iced teas as takeout and eat outside where the weather has cooled down a bit with some rain. We go for a little digestive walk after dinner because we are so stuffed, then get ready to make magnets. There is a bit of a learning curve with using this clay and what looks good (we range from a refrigerator magnet for the fridge — super meta — to a lobster magnet). We bake one tray but realize it smells bad and google toxic effects of oven-bake clay for about 10 minutes before deciding it’s probably okay. When we open the oven for our second tray, there’s smoke which sets off our fire alarm, which sets off our apartment’s fire alarm. It is quite awkward when the facility manager checks on us and we apologize profusely. After all’s said and done though, the clay magnets are adorable and we head to bed late but happy! $46.87