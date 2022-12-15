I’m 27, Make $145K A Year, & Spent $976 On My Wellness Routine This Week

11:00 p.m. — After my friends got back from their date night, we spent a while catching up and I lose track of time. I spend some time on TikTok and Instagram and at 11:40 I finally peel away for a shower. I pretty much wash my hair every time I shower, which I know is objectively bad but I can’t stop. And then, this doesn’t make any sense, but I am too lazy to blow-dry my hair and would rather stay up the one and a half-two hours required for it to air dry. So tonight, I use that time to make more headway on my taxes. I put season two of Bridgerton on the external monitor while I find, download, organize, scan, etc. a heaping pile of tax documents for this year. At 2:30 a.m., I finally think I’ve tracked down every document I need, which has been a rather formidable task. And my hair is dry now. I get ready for bed and put in my earplugs and eventually fall asleep.