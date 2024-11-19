How To End A Date When You Realize It’s Not Going Anywhere

You might also be calling it a night because your date has offended you, or revealed a severe clash in opinion. Maybe it was going well up until that point. Dr. West says first dates can be awkward and "sometimes things get lost in translation". "If a date has said something that is a big deal to you or goes against your values, you shouldn’t feel you have to compromise," she advises. Be honest about how the comment made you feel and given them a chance to respond, if you want to check it's not a misunderstanding. "It’s not the most comfortable thing to do, but at least you put yourself in a position to gauge their reaction to offending you," she adds. If their response sucks, then directly say this difference between you is the reason you're ending the date. The chances are they also won't want to date someone with a big compatibility issue.