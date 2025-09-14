The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Emmys
The Emmys officially kick off television’s awards season, and we’re keeping tabs on the best-dressed stars hitting the red carpet tonight. Stars across genres will be out in full force: acting heavyweights, breakout newcomers, comedic talents, and auteurs alike will be in attendance at the 77th annual event, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, with The Penguin, The Studio, and The White Lotus close behind—each scoring more than 20 noms. With the stakes high and the glamour even higher, the red carpet is set for a night of unforgettable fashion moments – which we’ll be rounding up for you here.