Fitoussi enjoyed revealing “the dark side” of Camille, who still hasn’t told Gabriel that she was never actually pregnant. While skiing, Camille wears a black sculptural, cropped Goldbergh puffer coat, a dark hood, and frameless, face-obscuring wraparound goggles. “I wanted her to look like a villain. It was in my head that Camille was like a Bond girl, but the mean one who’s shooting at James Bond while he's skiing,” says Fitoussi. “Then there's the very nice and lovable figure of Audrey/Emily. The good and the bad.”