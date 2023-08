7 Biggest Hair Accessories Trends, All In One End-Of-Summer Collection

Sure, you can grab a 3-pack of Goody headbands or a knockoff flower clip on Amazon. But, if you're looking for both trend inspiration and the top hair accessory designs of the moment, you want to check out Emi Jay . The founder of Emi Jay, Julianne Goldmark, actually started the label when she was just 13 years old (at that point she was making non-crease hair ties out of underwear elastic, according to Forbes ). Today, Goldmark is a tastemaker in the hair accessories category, with people like Sofia Richie Grainge Oprah , and Harry Styles wearing her flower clips and specialty hair ties — both on and off label.