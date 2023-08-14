7 Biggest Hair Accessories Trends, All In One End-Of-Summer Collection

Hair accessories are the unsung heroes of a look. It's the bright flower-shaped clip that you secure onto the strap of your tote bag so you have it for later when it gets sweaty and you need your hair off your neck. Or let's say you're about to sit out by the pool with your friends and you pull a yellow stretch headband over your head and it keeps the hair out of your face so you can enjoy the breeze of the late afternoon.
Sure, you can grab a 3-pack of Goody headbands or a knockoff flower clip on Amazon. But, if you're looking for both trend inspiration and the top hair accessory designs of the moment, you want to check out Emi Jay. The founder of Emi Jay, Julianne Goldmark, actually started the label when she was just 13 years old (at that point she was making non-crease hair ties out of underwear elastic, according to Forbes). Today, Goldmark is a tastemaker in the hair accessories category, with people like Sofia Richie Grainge, Oprah, and Harry Styles wearing her flower clips and specialty hair ties — both on and off label.
Ahead, find the top 7 designs from the Emi Jay End-Of-Summer Collection and shop your favorites, which will definitely still bring a smile when you style them into fall.
Harry Styles keeps this exact clip on the top handle of his luggage. Me? I'd wear my hair in a low bun and have this pink tropical flower at the nape of my neck to feel like I'm on vacation on a Sunday running errands. If I can wear a backless dress or top? Even better.
This scarf is a great way to try crochet without going for a dress or top that you're not sure you'll actually wear. Does it look a little like a napkin? Yes, but that's what makes it sweet and kitschy. It comes in a neutral white, but I'm partial to this shade called Honey Lavender.
Just after this collection dropped, this Camellia Clip — it's a claw clip hidden by two large, budding flowers — sold out. You can join the waitlist for this sea salt color or try it in blush pink.
This thick, jersey headband is dramatic in the best way. I never thought I'd want to wear a bright yellow headband, but with an otherwise neutral outfit, it adds the perfect pop. The matching scrunchie is cute too.
Hair ties don't get enough love if you ask me. There are silk ones and they're cute, but few proper adult labels carry hair ties with baubles. If you remember yours from the braids you wore as a child, this is your sign to bring 'em back.
One of the most classic pieces from this collection, this tortoiseshell barrette is a sweet way to secure your hair in a simple low ponytail or half up. The best part, IMO, is the this rhinestone-encrusted flower sparkling in the center.
The Emi Jay Classic is "The Big Effing Claw Clip." It comes in an array of colors and finishes. This ombré aqua blue with floral and sparkle appliques is the latest drop. Styled here on a towel, it's not so much giving end of summer but endless summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.