Natural Teeth Are So Back. Or Are They?

Seeing famous spans stray from conventional beauty standards feels like a statement. They have the resources for the best dental care, yet they choose to keep this perceived ‘flaw’ unchanged.
If you’re thin and your skin is clear and youthful, you can have crooked teeth; the slight imperfection may even seem charming. But would you still celebrate natural, uneven teeth if they belonged to a poor, fat person?
If I embrace my tooth gap as trendy today, the tide could change tomorrow, and no one will show me the same grace as Ayo Edebiri or Aimee Lou Wood.