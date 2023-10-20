I Tried The Ember Mug, The Stanley Girl’s Answer To Hot Girl Fall

Next, I brewed a fresh cup of tea directly in my Ember mug. After pouring the boiling water, I got a piping-hot read of 204° and set my mug to maintain the temperature at 130° after it had cooled down a bit. Unlike most of the other mugs in my collection, the exterior of the Ember wasn't so hot that I couldn't comfortably hold it. Even as I took breaks to write this review, the temperature never dipped below a comfortable, warm sip. According to the brand, the mug maintains the chosen temperature for up to 90 min with the 10 oz mug or 80 min with the 14 oz size. (Alternatively, you can leave it on the included charging coaster to hold the temperature indefinitely — but who takes that long to finish a cup of coffee?)