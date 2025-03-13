All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The packaging may be relatively no-frills and the marketing nearly non-existent, but if you poll beauty editors, celebrities, and dermatologists alike on their favorite sunscreen brands, EltaMD is the one name that keeps popping up. The company has been around for over 30 years, and is the #1 dermatologist-recommended sunscreen brand in the U.S. — which is why the brand is celebrating the skin health-conscious community on National Dermatologist Day with a major sale.
From today until March 16, you can take 20% off all of EltaMD’s bundles, which are basically a derm-approved skincare routine packaged into one convenient set. There are four to choose from, all of which include at least two full-size products to get your healthiest, happiest skin yet. Best of all: All bundles clock in at under $100 during the sale, so it’s great time to restock on favorites or try something new.
Below, let’s take a deep dive into each bundle to find your perfect match.
EltaMD is perhaps best known for its UV Clear formulation, which is the holy grail for sunscreens that won’t cause breakouts. Alongside this hero product, there’s the Skin Recovery Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser, a gentle yet thorough cleanser perfect for spot-prone complexions, and the AM Restore Moisturizer, a lightweight, noncomedogenic formula to hydrate the skin.
Think of this as a reset button for irritated, rosacea-prone skin. The Skin Recovery Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser makes another appearance, alongside the Skin Recovery Light Moisturizer, which features squalane as the hero ingredient to hydrate and calm skin. Lastly, there’s the nourishing UV Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen, which is packed with ceramides to strengthen a compromised skin barrier and offer broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection.
Pamper dry, dehydrated skin with EltaMD’s dewiest assortment: the Oil-In-Gel Cleanser (a sleeper hit, if you ask me — it leaves my skin glowing after I use it); the PM Restore Moisturizer, which helps plump and renew skin with squalane, niacinamide, and glycerin; and the UV Daily Untinted Broad Spectrum SPF, which offers lightweight hydration and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, all while locking in moisture.
If you’ve ever experienced redness or irritation following a laser appointment, in-office peel, or other procedure, this is the bundle for you. Start off with the Skin Recovery Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser for a gentle cleanse, then apply the Skin Recovery Light Moisturizer, which promotes healing and prevents moisture loss. Last but certainly not least is the just-launched UV Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, which shields skin from UV rays, while nixing redness thanks to a slight green tint.
