Score A Bestselling Vibrator For Up To 70% Off (Or, For FREE)

No, it's not a typo: online sex-toy purveyor Ella Paradis is hosting a major sale that involves, quite literally, giving vibrators away for FREE. (More on that below.) Talk about starting off 2021 with a
bang buzz. For a limited time, shoppers can snag up to 70% off AND free shipping on the site's top-selling vibes, massagers, and more using promo code 2021 at checkout.
But, that's not all there is to get excited about! In addition to all these already major deals, EP is also throwing a $10 gift card in with all orders of $100+ along with a
free Lil’ Lily bullet vibrator (a $39.60 value) with any Better Love buy. Scroll on to shop all of the best sale scores from brands like LELO, Satisfyer, and many more.
free Lil’ Lily bullet vibrator (a $39.60 value) with any Better Love buy. Scroll on to shop all of the best sale scores from brands like LELO, Satisfyer, and many more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.