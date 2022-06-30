Take Up To 85% Off Ella Paradis’s Entire Site This Weekend — & See Some Fireworks In Bed

If you don't have huge Fourth of July plans, don't worry. Right now through Tuesday July 5, Ella Paradis is helping you see some fireworks right from the convenience of your bed. That's right — the sex retailer is taking up to 85% off sitewide, so you can grab everything from best-selling suction vibrators like the Better Love Blowfish to Refinery 29's exclusive Ella Paradis Pride Bundle. If you're looking to bulk up your self-pleasure collection or even take the first steps of your vibrator journey, there's never been a better time.
But that's not where the fun stops — because Ella Paradis wants you to have a little something, something extra, too. So when you use code BOOM at checkout (yes, that's the sound of you enjoying an explosive orgasm), you'll not only save massively, but you'll also get a $10 gift card with any Better Love purchase over $50. Not sure where to begin shopping? We've got you covered. Below, check out all our favorite discounted toys, and start racking up incredible savings (and orgasms!) right now.
This two-for-one vibrator packs a real punch for something so tiny — it's even been featured on our Most Wanted sex toy list. With a nearly silent motor and seven (7! 7! 7!) different vibration modes, this 100% waterproof vibe will become your new favorite bath toy.
Take a spin with this high-tech vibrator, which uses Tap Touch technology to mimic the feel of human fingers. A personal favorite, our writer previously reviewed this "marathon" vibrator that will take you the distance. Its six modes can last over an hour uninterrupted, making it perfect for vibrator beginners and experienced pros alike.
Eleven pressure wave settings combined with an ergonomic handle for easy maneuvering make this powerful suction vibrator that's perfect for anyone looking to maximize their clitoral pleasure. It's a USB-rechargeable toy that's also water-resistant and shockingly quiet. Try it out to create your own fireworks this weekend.
This small but mighty vibe is a perfect bullet vibrator. Sleek, small, and whisper quiet, this portable bullet also has a travel lock, so you don't have to worry about any of its eight modes going off when you don't want them to.
This Better Love best-selling vibrator pleases your G-spot while massaging your clitoris, proving that the classic rabbit vibrator will never go out of style. With dual motors, this 10-speed vibrator delivers custom pleasure that's anything but basic.
