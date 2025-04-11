We Tried e.l.f.’s New “Invisible” SPF Stick & The Hype Is Real

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Wearing sunscreen every day is a non-negotiable — as any regular R29 reader knows, we can’t get enough. But what’s often overlooked is the importance of reapplying your SPF regularly, especially during warmer months when we start to spend more time outside. What you need is a sunscreen you can trust underneath — and on top of — your makeup; one that has a mess-free formula for on-the-go applications, that won’t break you out, cause pilling, or, depending on your skin type, either leave a greasy residue or a chalky dryness behind. Ask any expert, and they’ll tell you that the best sunscreen is the one that you enjoy using.
It seems like a lot to ask for, right? Happily, drugstore beauty hero e.l.f. has answered all of our SPF prayers with its newest addition: the Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50. Housed in the small and unassuming tube is a clear, solid, and ultimately powerful formula designed for all skin types and skin tones. It dries totally clear, which means no white cast. It’s non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores and cause breakouts), is infused with moisturizing sunflower seed oil, doubles as a blurring primer, and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes (though you’ll still need to reapply every two hours). Best of all, it costs just $14.
It almost sounds too good to be true, so four Refinery29 editors, each with a different skin type, put it to the test. Here’s what we thought.
“I’ve loved nearly every e.l.f. product I’ve ever tried (see here, here, and here), so I was super excited to try the brand’s new Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50. I live in Florida, so I demand a lot from my sunscreen. I love having a stick in my bag for quick touchups but haven’t found one that I really love (the closest is Supergoop!’s Glow Stick). I have oily skin, so I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that e.l.f.’s stick was a clear, solid gel formula that feels lightweight and comfortable. Stick formulas can be a little tricky because it’s hard to tell you’re completely covered unless you’re slathering it on thick. So while e.l.f.’s Suntouchable isn’t replacing my everyday SPF, it has absolutely become a must-have for me when I’m out and about. Most recently, I brought it with me on a weekend trip to Disney World, and it was a total game-changer to avoid burning to a crisp. It lends a subtle, dewy sheen on bare skin but doesn’t completely wipe off my makeup — a rare feat for sunscreen sticks! At $14, it’s an excellent formula that won’t break the bank.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“Some products win you over instantly with the first swipe, spritz, or application. That was exactly my reaction to e.l.f.’s Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50. I’ve tried a few SPF sticks over the years, and though I’ve occasionally found them to be effective, they can often feel quite greasy on my normal-to-dry skin. That isn’t the worst thing in colder months, as my skin laps up the extra moisture, but in the heat, there’s nothing worse than that slick, heavy feeling.
“This wasn’t the case with e.l.f.’s first-ever SPF stick; I haven’t stopped raving about it! The formula feels moisturizing and soothing on the skin, with zero white cast, thanks to its clear formula. It’s perfect for on-the-go use and works well as a skin prep step before makeup.
“When it comes to reapplication over makeup, I don’t typically wear foundation, so I can’t say how it performs over a full base. However, when applied over my usual concealer, blush, and bronzer routine, it doesn’t budge. Because the formula is clear, it glides on smoothly with each pass and doesn’t cause any pilling. The trickiest part of using an SPF stick is knowing whether you’ve applied enough, but it’s generally advised to do at least four passes per application.” — Vanese Maddix, contributing writer
“I’m already a huge fan of e.l.f.’s sunscreen lineup, especially Whoa Glow, a more affordable ‘dupe’ for Supergoop!’s Glow Screen, and Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen, which melts into my oily skin without a trace. So I had high hopes for Invisi-Stick, a clear SPF stick that promises an undetectable finish — no white cast in sight — and thankfully, it didn’t disappoint.
“This little stick skims over skin, gliding on top of foundation without disturbing it. A quick wipe with a tissue removes any makeup residue from the surface. The finish feels subtly dewy (much to the relief of my dry patches), but it looks matte on my skin. Since it’s totally clear, I also love using it on my lips and along my hair parting — two spots I always forget (and always get burned) if I’m not wearing a hat.
“Despite containing moisturizing sunflower seed oil, it didn’t break me out once, and if you’re not a fan of that ‘sitting-on-your-skin’ feeling, you can massage or pat it in. It sinks in quickly, leaving no greasy residue behind. I have a feeling this is going to become a park — and beach — staple for this summer.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“This SPF stick is small but mighty, and I’m surprised to say that it’s quickly become one of my favorite sunscreen formulas — at least for touch-ups and reapplications throughout the day. I have dry, sensitive skin, which needs an initial layer of rich, creamy SPF in the morning (La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 is a favorite of mine), but I’ve been reaching for the e.l.f. Invisi-Stick as a secondary SPF over the last few weeks, and it’s not irritated my skin, made it feel dry and tight, or caused me to break out.
“Rather, it’s become a savior for warmer spring days when working outside, gardening, or hanging out with friends — those busy days when I forget to touch up my SPF and inevitably get burnt (I just need to look at the sun, and it happens!). It’s especially beneficial on those oft-forgotten or tricky-to-reach areas like the tops of my ears, back of my neck, lips, hairline and scalp (yes, I’ve been applying along my parting, and it’s not made my fine hair overly greasy, either). It glides just as easily over bare skin as it does makeup. I don’t like wearing a full beat, especially in the warmer weather, but it doesn’t make my typical tinted moisturizer, concealer, and cream blush budge or pill, nor does it tug at my face uncomfortably. The only small downside is that, being totally clear, it’s hard to know how much to apply, but I just counter this by going over my face several times (which can’t hurt). I will definitely be packing this for any upcoming festivals this summer. It’s mess-free, easy application is ideal for skincare without a proper mirror.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
