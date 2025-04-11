We Tried e.l.f.’s New “Invisible” SPF Stick & The Hype Is Real

“Rather, it’s become a savior for warmer spring days when working outside, gardening, or hanging out with friends — those busy days when I forget to touch up my SPF and inevitably get burnt (I just need to look at the sun, and it happens!). It’s especially beneficial on those oft-forgotten or tricky-to-reach areas like the tops of my ears, back of my neck, lips, hairline and scalp (yes, I’ve been applying along my parting, and it’s not made my fine hair overly greasy, either). It glides just as easily over bare skin as it does makeup. I don’t like wearing a full beat, especially in the warmer weather, but it doesn’t make my typical tinted moisturizer, concealer, and cream blush budge or pill, nor does it tug at my face uncomfortably. The only small downside is that, being totally clear, it’s hard to know how much to apply, but I just counter this by going over my face several times (which can’t hurt). I will definitely be packing this for any upcoming festivals this summer. It’s mess-free, easy application is ideal for skincare without a proper mirror.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer