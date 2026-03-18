This $13 Moisturizer Is So Good, It’s The Only One I’m Taking Into Spring
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By far the most-asked beauty question in my texts and Instagram DMs is: what’s a good moisturizer? Of course, I always recommend a few, but it seems my friends, family, and colleagues are after something pretty elusive. They want it to be substantially moisturizing but not thick or suffocating. They want it to leave their skin feeling smooth and to sit well under makeup without breaking them out. And, as creatures of habit, they want something that transcends all seasons — from winter all the way through summer.
Usually, I’d say a moisturizer like that doesn’t exist. But I’ll happily eat my words, because I think I’ve found it in e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Goals. Did I mention it’s only $13?
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What is e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Goals and what are the benefits?
Assuming it hasn’t already flooded your TikTok feed, Barrier Goals Cream is a day and nighttime moisturizer with one main focus: healing and protecting the skin barrier — the outermost layer of skin that keeps the good stuff, like moisture, in and the not-so-good stuff, like bacteria, out. When the skin barrier is compromised, you might notice dryness, sensitivity, and stinging.
You’d be forgiven for thinking the only thing that can disrupt your skin barrier is cold weather. While that’s certainly a factor, even something as simple as using the wrong cleanser (typically one that’s harsh and stripping), washing your face in hot water, or overdoing exfoliating acids and retinoids can weaken the barrier. Not too long ago, I made the easy mistake of washing my face in a hot shower, and my skin immediately felt the effects. It became tight and flaky, and my usual moisturizer just wasn’t cutting it, so I picked up Barrier Goals — and I’m so glad I did.
Unlike many barrier moisturizers, which are often packed with ingredients like petrolatum and can feel heavy on the skin, this one absorbed in seconds, instantly relieving tightness without leaving behind an oily or sticky residue. The star ingredient is 1% colloidal oatmeal (also known as oat kernel flour). It may sound basic, but it shouldn’t be underestimated. This unassuming ingredient is proven to soothe dry, reactive skin — which is why you’ll find it in many eczema products — all without clogging pores.
Then there’s cica, also known as centella asiatica. Frequently used in rosacea-focused formulas, this plant-based ingredient helps reduce visible redness, leaving skin looking more even-toned. Alongside these, you’ll find hydrating hyaluronic acid and ultra-moisturizing glycerin — two non-negotiables in any moisturizer I use.
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What makes e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Cream special?
Beyond the ingredients, the texture is what makes e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Barrier Cream stand out. It sits somewhere between a gel and a cream, making it feel featherlight on the skin, yet you can trust that the smart formula is working hard to deliver moisture exactly where it’s needed most.
In fact, I know it is. Just a couple of days after switching to this cream, the flaky patches on my cheeks, nose, and forehead had disappeared completely. And although the texture dries down to a matte finish, my skin quickly regained its glow — so much so that I’m now using barely any foundation — just a dab of concealer here and there — thanks to my more even tone and smoother texture.
It’s rare to find a moisturizer formulated with such a wide range of skin types in mind — specifically dry, sensitive, and combination skin, according to e.l.f. — but this one works across the board. I had a few extras that I lent to two friends, one with acne-prone skin and another with very dry, eczema-prone skin, and both have since messaged me singing its praises. As someone with combination skin that both breaks out and gets dry in places, I can confirm it keeps everything balanced and happy.
It’s perfect for in-between weather as we move from winter into spring, but it’s also excellent in humidity. We had a particularly warm, humid day in London recently, and while my makeup and skincare usually melt off when I’m outside, my skin felt completely intact. I think that has something to do with the dimethicone, a clever, skin-friendly silicone that helps skin look and feel smooth for longer.
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What to know about e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Cream
• Lightweight yet substantially moisturizing lotion, packed with soothing colloidal oatmeal and redness-reducing cica.
• Can be used in the morning, layered under sunscreen and makeup, and as part of your evening routine.
• Non-comedogenic (unlikely to clog pores or cause breakouts) and suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin.
How do you use e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Cream?
I’ve found Barrier Goals to be the perfect companion to Differin and other high-strength retinoids. My skin can become flaky and sore while using them, but applying a layer of the Barrier Cream first completely eliminates the issue.
If I go overboard on Barrier Goals, I even massage the excess onto my chronically parched lips and the backs of my hands — and I’m always pleasantly surprised by how soft and renewed they look and feel. Better still, I love that it comes in a tube rather than a deep pot, which makes it easier — and more hygienic — to apply with long nails like mine.
At $13, it’s a no-brainer for anyone searching for a comfortable moisturizer that truly does it all.
Where can you get e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Barrier Cream?
e.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Barrier Goals Cream is $13 and available at ulta.com, elfcosmetics.com, and Amazon.
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