The Best E.l.f. Cosmetics Holiday Sets For The Beauty Lover On Your List
It may be early November, but go to any store and it's as if the holidays are single-digit days away. And while there are endless beauty blockbuster gifts to peruse, the truth is you don't need to drop triple digits to snap up some excellent makeup and skincare finds for everyone on your list — including you.
Case in point: Reader-favorite brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, which has made a name for its ridiculously good, ahead-of-the-curve products at accessible prices. From the editor-approved Halo Skin Tint to the viral Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oils, the brand rarely misses — including when it comes to holiday offerings.
And just in time for gifting season, e.l.f. is dazzling beauty lovers with a suite of holiday sets at every price point. From an under-$100 advent calendar (!) bursting at the seams with full sizes to the cutest stocking stuffer lip balm duos, here's what's topping Refinery29 beauty editors' wish lists this year.
No surprises here — this stunning advent calendar is one that anyone would love to see under the tree. Featuring 13 full-size products alongside minis, tools, and more, The Glitz is e.l.f.ing Glitzing 24-Day Advent Calendar is the ultimate gift pick for the beauty lover on your list.
Get the long-lasting wear of a liquid lip stain with the hydrating, shiny finish of a gloss with e.l.f.'s Glossy Lip Stain Shades 4 Days Kit. Inside, you'll find four full-size lippies, with two brand-new, exclusive shades you'll only find in the kit.
Perhaps e.l.f.'s most popular product (so much so that the brand's iconic Stanley collab even included a holder for your favorite shade), the Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil set is the ultimate lip-loving beauty gift. (Pro tip: This is a great set to split up among friends.) Like the Glossy Lip Stain set above, you'll find two fan-favorite shades — Burst Bubble and Ultraviolet — alongside two brand-new, exclusive ones; first, there's Heavy Petal, a gorgeous shimmering peach, and next, Talk That Taupe, a sheer chocolatey beige.
These adorable lip balm duos clock in at just $9 for two full sizes, and come in a variety of delicious flavors ranging from fruity (Mango & Watermelon) to festive (think Peppermint Mocha vibes).
