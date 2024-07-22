"At present, there are only three Afro-Latine members of Congress, and they are all men."
According to Pichardo, centering the Afro-Latine identity is just the beginning of creating governmental politics that benefits all Latino voters. Beyond inviting Afro-Latines to the table, Latino Victory also seeks to unite the community around common goals.
"At the end of the day, representation is not just about having people who look like us at the tables of power adds. It's really about the values those candidates would bring to the table, along with policies that impact our communities in real ways. "
"In establishment politics, they say, 'Latines care about this and white people care about that.' They break us down, and we are able to dismantle that just by being Afro-Latine. We're able to encourage people to think differently."