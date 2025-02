I feel like I don’t have enough money. And truthfully speaking, I’m not sure what amount will ever be enough. My perception of my financial situation is far from reality. However, as the eldest African daughter who was duly accorded the unofficial role of caregiver, most financial responsibilities fall on me. So no matter how much I have, I can’t shake that pang of guilt whenever I spend money. Experts say that I’m suffering from “ money dysmorphia ”, a relatively new term (but not an actual diagnosis) given to those who may be high-earners but have a “distorted” view of their finances.