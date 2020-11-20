R29’s Shopping Team Shows Their Holiday Gift-Lists (& Wants YOU To Show Yours)

As we enter one of the strangest holiday seasons to date, gift-shopping has taken on a whole new meaning. In previous years, we scrambled to check names off a list; making sure we had something for every co-worker, friend, and family member we encountered during the typical festive sprees. But, this year, we’re taking a different approach: shopping with more intention for the people who matter most by selecting those really special gifts that will help us feel connected when we can't be IRL. To help drum up some ideas, we polled our very own Shopping team members on the gifts they’re giving along with ones they’re excited to receive.
And, since they showed us theirs, now we're asking YOU to show us yours: click here to fill out our survey and share what’s on your lists this holiday season (we'll be updating this story to include your gift submissions!). Maybe you’re looking to find small-but-meaningful goods to pop in the mail for your Secret-Santa crew. Perhaps you're in the market to splurge on a long-distance SO. You may also be wish-listing some feel-good buys for yourself, including everything from gear to get moving outside (safely) to new homebound hobbies to help pass the time or just some heavy-duty self-care. Whatever your gifting desires may be this season, we hope you find a little cheer in the shared list of ideas ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.