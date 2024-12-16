All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As fun as it is to consistently try new skincare products in the name of journalism (and believe me, it is!), the truth is that it can do a number on our skin. (Beauty editors are not immune to breakouts!) And for that reason, we’re grateful to have our tried-and-true favorites to go back to. Below, read what Refinery29 editors had to say about their long-standing skincare products we simply can’t quit.
The nonstop beauty cycle has a way of giving us FOMO before a new launch even happens. But in a world where products go viral faster than we can blink, the true test of quality is whether we keep coming back to it year after year. It doesn’t have to be the flashiest product on your feed to make the biggest difference in your routine. Beauty editors often share a love for those IYKYK gems that live up to their hype: the retinol that keeps skin glowing or the sunscreen that disappears without a trace but never fails to protect. The products below? We’ve gone through countless bottles — and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As much fun as it is to test new skincare in the name of journalism (and believe us, it is), our skin isn’t always thrilled about it. (Beauty editors are not immune to breakouts!) For that reason, we’re grateful for tried-and-true staples that always deliver. Ahead, find the long-standing skincare favorites Refinery29 editors can’t quit.
"I was terrified of acids for the longest time. After a bad experience with an at-home peel, I swore them off completely. So, when I first got my hands on Shani Darden’s Triple Acid Peel, I was hesitant — even though countless beauty editors and experts I trust couldn’t stop raving about it. Shani herself reassured me it was gentle enough for sensitive skin but still packed a punch, and she was absolutely right. Everyone was right! This peel has been a total game-changer. I use it at least once a month or a couple of days before a big event, and it never fails to leave my skin radiant and glowy. The trio of acids work magic together, exfoliating away dead skin and dullness, revealing a complexion that feels completely refreshed. It’s an essential part of my routine now—I’m not sure how I ever lived without it." — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
"While my skin is usually low-maintenance and non-sensitive, winter brings a whole new set of challenges: dryness, dullness, and flakiness. Over the years, I’ve tried everything from elaborate 10-step routines to budget-friendly hacks, but nothing truly worked—until I discovered Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum. Now, it’s my go-to all winter long. This nutrient-packed oil doesn’t just hydrate my skin; it leaves it radiant and glowy. The compliments I get when I’m using it consistently are proof enough. Paired with the brand’s cleanser and essence, it’s become my ultimate cold-weather trio. It’s a splurge, yes, but one I’ll never give up." — Irina Grechko, Global Fashion Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I first stumbled upon this product three years ago while dealing with some stubborn forehead texture — those tiny bumps that aren’t quite breakouts. After a late-night YouTube rabbit hole, I decided to give this $21 niacinamide serum a shot. A few months of consistent use later, my skin was smoother, dewier, and totally transformed. I haven’t looked back since. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve repurchased it or recommended it to family and friends — it’s that good." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"After years of blasting my acne-prone skin with harsh actives, I’ve learned to tread carefully when it comes to at-home peels and over-exfoliating. So, when multiple dermatologists urged me to incorporate gentle exfoliation into my routine, I approached these peel pads with hesitation. I fully expected them to sting like the fire of a thousand suns, but to my surprise, the two-step system was shockingly mild for the results it delivers: touchably smoother, visibly brighter skin with zero irritation. (Even the Extra Strength version plays nicely with my skin.)
I use them about every other day for maintenance, or the night before an event to ensure my skin is in tip-top shape. Also pro tip: These are such a good beauty travel hack because each single-dose packet is compact and spill-proof — a far cry from hauling around bulky jars. After years of battling uneven tone and texture, I can confidently say that nothing has worked better — or faster — than these Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"One of the biggest skincare lessons I learned this year? Protecting and strengthening my skin barrier is everything. For years, my go-to for hydration was a hyaluronic acid serum, but since entering my 30s, I’ve started looking for formulas with a little extra oomph. Enter Trish McEvoy’s Beauty Booster Serum. This upgrade doesn’t just deliver hyaluronic acid; it’s packed with powerhouse ingredients like vitamin B5 (a.k.a. panthenol) to enhance moisture absorption and peptides to support skin regeneration. Plus, it’s got glycerin to help draw hydration deep into the skin. The texture is lightweight yet substantial, sinking in fast without a trace. It’s officially become my skincare MVP year-round." — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
"If you told me I had to use one moisturizer for the rest of my life, I wouldn't hesitate to choose this. It’s everything I’ve ever needed in a face lotion: Barrier protection (thanks to bio-active ceramides, which act like glue in between skin cells, keeping them healthy and happy), hydration (that’ll be the glycerin) and a priming effect (all down to softening shea butter). Then there’s gransil blur, a fine powder that lends skin a soft-focus effect, as though you’re wearing a very subtle filter. I’ve been through six tubs this year and my skin has earned countless compliments from friends and beauty editor peers — all of whom I’ve convinced to buy! Even better? It won’t break the bank." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
shop 6 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT