9:30 p.m. — We're back at my apartment! V. takes a shower, so I pack my lunch for tomorrow and get all my clothes laid out for work and my cycling class. I know I won't feel like doing it in the morning. He comes out of the bathroom and flirts with me a little, talking about how he's been working out. He's still skinny and I could out-squat him no problem, but he definitely looks good. He grabs my guitar and plays me some new songs he's been working on. I want to rip his clothes off. He cracks open a beer and I sip on a black cherry White Claw. I show him the aphrodisiac edibles I got this week, and he cracks up. He doesn't think they'll work, so he eats one. I'm too scared to try one because I think they will work and I've been drinking. We lay on my bed and talk for a while about my roommates, the human experience, and his plans to hike the PCT next month. He lets it slip that he's hooked up with multiple other people since he broke up with that girl. I pretend I don't hear it.