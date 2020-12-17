Not that you'd ever show up to a holiday gathering empty-handed, but this year, "no presents, just your presence" is simply not an option in most cases. That's where the art of gift-giving comes in: showing friends and family you're thinking about them with meticulously selected treasures, even if you can't unwrap them together around a miniature pine tree you've christened Horatio II.
To set you off in the right direction, we've partnered with Affirm to bring you 10 stellar gifts you can buy now and pay for later, with no late or hidden fees, ever. Because in a year in which Zooms have to stand in for long hugs and meandering conversations while doing the dishes, your main worry shouldn't be bills — it should be finding objects that express the love and togetherness that's still all around. See our picks ahead.