Jobs & The Economy
Work & Money
These Are The Highest-Paying Jobs For Recent Grads
by
Ludmila Leiva
More from Jobs & The Economy
Work & Money
Here's How To Prep For That Second Round Job Interview
Ludmila Leiva
May 7, 2019
Work & Money
How To Answer The WORST Interview Question
Ludmila Leiva
Apr 24, 2019
Work & Money
These Are The Best Jobs For People Who Love To Travel
Refinery29 Editors
Apr 23, 2019
Work & Money
The Best Résumé Templates For Your 2019 Job Search
No matter what the news says about low unemployment rates, if you don't yet have your dream job, you're going to need every tool at your disposal to
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
The Best Job Search Sites To Use In Your Obsessive Hunt For A New...
Despite whatever else is going on in the world, there has never been a better time to look for a job. We're not talking about the economy here, but
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
Women Helping Women Isn't Just A Rallying Cry. It's Goo...
The power of community hasn’t always been clear to me. To this day, my parents like to tease me about how I was held back in kindergarten because I
by
Jennifer DaSilva
Work & Money
How To Find Out What's On Your Background Check
In an age of internet transparency, it’s reasonable to wonder what kind of information others can dig up about you. And I’m not just talking about
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These Are The 10 Best Jobs In The U.S. According To Glassdoor
The sad reality about adulthood is that most of us still don't know what we want to be when we grow up. The good news: The economy is strong (right now),
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Exclusive: Don't Miss The New Gender Equity Campaign Inspire...
Though she’s long been an icon, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ("RBG") has increasingly stepped into the media spotlight lately. Her
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Job Hunters: 6 Ways To Stay Away From Toxic Workplaces
Christina Romero* was 24 when she got a job in the marketing department of a large fashion company. Having been told she would have ample opportunities to
by
Ludmila Leiva
Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Tax Proposal Isn't As "Radic...
In an interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday's 60 Minutes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed a higher tax on the super-wealthy as part of a plan to
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Work & Money
High Paying & Hiring: These Are The 5 Best Jobs In America
As the new years begins to roll out, it's understandable to want to take stock of your professional life. Whether you're looking to change jobs or just
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Balance Your Full-Time Job & Your Side Hustle Without Goin...
Recently, I asked Twitter users who balance full-time work and freelancing how they achieve balance. The initial responses were not encouraging: "I cry a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Applied For A Job I Wasn't Qualified For — Here’s Why
Kristen Clark*, 31, used to work as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. After four years taking care of the family’s children, her boss was
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $103,000 As A School Psychologist
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Curious What CEOs Make? About 361 Times As Much As Workers
If you’ve ever worked at a company before, chances are you’ve worked under a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), even if you haven't ever engaged directly.
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Planning To Ask For A Raise? Knowing These Stats Will Help
It's the end of the year and, chances are, most of us have got money on our minds. Regardless of whether you love or low-key hate the current position
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These Are The 10 Weirdest Job Titles On The Market
Ever heard of a penetration tester? (No, not that kind.) Chances are, you have — and you just don't realize it. This is only one of many weird and
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Easy Ways To Make Money From Home That Aren't A Scam
Make money from home? It sounds too good to be true like you're waiting to read, "But wait, there's more!" Well, there is. You can make money from home.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
How To Get A Job At Amazon – According To Someone Who Did
With over 20,000 open positions listed on Amazon's website, many people are asking how they can snag a job at the trillion-dollar company. From a company
by
Sarah Midkiff
Work & Money
Make $100,000 Or More Working These Remote Jobs
Wages and salaries are increasing, and this growth is impacting workers around the country and globe. More than ever, workers are leveraging this changing
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Read These Interview Horror Stories — So They Don't Happen T...
Job interviews can be extremely nerve-wracking — that's no secret. There's just something about going into a room with a complete stranger (who
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
This Marketing Manager Makes $125k & Still Has A Side Hustle
In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
10 Latinas Share What They Wish They'd Known At The Start Of...
Back in April, we celebrated Equal Pay Day, the day of the year in which women finally caught up to what the average man made the year prior. This past
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
This Dream Job Pays You $100/Hour To Play With Puppies
I've often joked that my dream job would consist of playing with puppies, and making a livable wage doing so. It's long been established that living and
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Great Recession Grads: 10 Years Later, 2008 Grads Are Still Feeli...
This past summer, we ran an interview series called Great Recession Grads. We caught up with seven women from the Class of 2008 to learn firsthand about
by
Bourree Lam
Work & Money
How This 31-Year Old Scored Her Six-Figure Salary
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Life Is Expensive: Are Today's College Grads Just Winging It?
For most college students, life post-commencement means freedom. And yet, many recent graduates entering the real world find themselves suffering from
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These Are the Jobs To Get If You Want To Make Bank
Today's job market is so strong that candidates are ghosting their interviews. In fact, as of May, U.S. unemployment hit a low of 3.8 percent with more
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
What They Don't Tell Women About Remote Work
For many, working from home is the dream. Whether it’s cutting down on commute time, avoiding office politics, or gaining greater workflow flexibility,
by
Ludmila Leiva
