4 p.m. — I wake up feeling okay enough to walk the dog, or so I think. I'm definitely sore down there and I have intense period-like cramps. I take it easy on the walk but keep it short because it gets more uncomfortable with every step. I take more Tylenol when I get home. I sit on the couch and scroll through my phone. So glad I took the entire day off today. I respond to a few easy Slacks and emails but save most of them for tomorrow. I transfer $500 to our HYSA since that's a low-risk decision. I've been trying to save more these days because we're spending so much money on IVF and that's only the beginning. Babies are expensive and I want to make sure we're as prepared as possible, especially with the possibility that the economy dips and Y. or I lose our job. It's tech, after all.