Eliminate Holiday Waste With These Eco-Friendly Gift Wrap Brands

Between flights to visit family, receiving more holiday cards than you know what to do with, and keeping your tree lights constantly plugged in, the holiday season isn't exactly the most sustainable time of year. Fortunately, there is one area of holiday merry-making that's well-suited for greener choices. It may come as a surprise, but there are actually many sustainable alternatives to standard single-use wrapping paper.
Reusable fabric gift bags, biodegradable gift wrap, and wrapping paper made from recycled materials are all available on Amazon. Ahead, we've rounded up gift wrap options that are both eco-friendly and festive enough to spread some holiday cheer.
