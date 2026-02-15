Eclipse Season Is Here! Here’s How To Get Through It
Eclipse season is here! The onset of the annual solar and total lunar eclipse is bringing a fateful chance for us to transform. We are shifting our ideas and purpose to find our place in the world. Eclipses help to show us what we need to augment to live a fulfilling existence, and these are no different. The caveat is that we are expected to move forward gracefully, which is hard for anyone, especially since the energy packs a powerful punch that shakes things up unpredictably. Comprehending that some people's situations and experiences must be shelved or that they must begin a new phase is easier said than done. Compassion for ourselves and others can help us. The only way out is through! See you on the other side!
The Annular Solar Eclipse In Aquarius
Take note: February 17th is set to be a momentous day. According to lunar astrology, not only does it usher in the Year of the Fire Horse, but the solar eclipse in Aquarius also occurs at 7:01 a.m. EST. This is the first eclipse that falls on the Aquarius and Leo lunar axis, which makes its formal move into these signs on July 26th. The eclipse activates the coming North Node of Destiny in Aquarius, urging us to usher in a new mindset, and for us all to work cohesively to make global advances. We are a powerful force of nature when we come together.
A “ring of fire” annual solar eclipse is a rare lunar phenomenon that is the result of the moon moving between the sun and earth, while being far from the earth, making the moon look smaller than the sun. The result of the eclipse leaves a fiery look to the circular edges of the moon (in this particular case, the moon will appear that way for two minutes and 20 seconds at the peak of the eclipse). The eclipse is primarily visible from Antarctica. Other regions, such as South America, South Africa, and the Indian Ocean, will have partial views.
The solar eclipse in Aquarius aspects a sensitive point of the sign, known as an anesthetic degree (the 29th degree). The urgency to grow and evolve is immediate. It is giving us a chance to embrace our unique sentiments and let them be known. The collective is changing, and we are evolving our minds with it. Because the planet Uranus, which is in Taurus, is active in the eclipse, it's fair to say that this is the time of revolution. We are going to stand up for what we believe in and won't back down. The results may be unpredictable at the moment, but the battle is worth fighting for.
The Total Lunar Eclipse In Virgo
On March 3rd at 6:38 a.m. EST, the total lunar eclipse in Virgo intensifies the sky, giving stargazers and astrology lovers an amazing sight to see and capture. The lunar eclipse is a time of release, since it connects to the South Node of Destiny in Virgo (on the current Pisces and Virgo lunar axis). We are departing from old views and emotions, making space for us to explore different philosophies. This is a moment of transcendence and reflection, so take a look back at what recently happened that is sparking a reaction that pushes us to run away from it.
During a total lunar eclipse, the moon appears to take on a reddish hue as it passes over the earth’s shadow. Known as the “Blood Moon,” total lunar eclipses are a moment of illumination and revelation. The lunar eclipse will be visible in the Western Americas, Australia, East Asia, and the Pacific Ocean, lasting around 59 minutes at its totality.
The lunar eclipse in Virgo receives a gentle push from Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, making a difference. Jupiter is known to be the planet of luck, but it can also expand matters that are in a delicate position in either good or bad ways. Problems can become bigger; however, Jupiter always ensures that the results are fortunate. The sting may feel intense at the moment, especially since Mercury retrograde in Pisces is causing ambiguity and confusion. Looking back on the eclipse, we’ll realize that letting go of the past was necessary. The moon in Virgo is a creature of comfort, which is why relinquishing control and healing will be challenging. In the end, it’ll be worth the sacrifice and ride.
