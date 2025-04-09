12 Easter-Inspired Nail Ideas You’ll Actually Want To Wear This Spring

I never need an excuse to visit the salon for a fresh manicure, but if you’re looking for one, then the upcoming Easter weekend is as good as any. Perfectly aligned with the arrival of spring, I’ve been saving colorful French tips, minimalist florals, and playful scrapbook designs. They’re fresh and undeniably cute, but without overloading on pastels or kitsch Easter bunnies.
Ahead, find 12 nail designs that prove that Easter manicures can be sophisticated and fun.
Baby Blooms
If you like your nail art subtle, then digital creator Mateja Novakovic’s baby blue micro floral set will certainly appeal to you. The vibrant pastel shades are perfect for spring.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Chocolate Cherry
Dark colors can work for spring, too, and this chocolate-cherry shade makes a sweet option for Easter. I love how nail artist Daisy Marsden contrasts the bold color-block nails with subtle French tips and floral nail art.
Daisy Chain
Nail artist Heather Errington’s painterly florals are beautiful enough in their own right, but the gold leaf detailing at the heart of each bloom adds an extra special touch. (And it reminds me of an Easter egg wrapper!)
Pastel French
Minimalists will adore this fresh take on a classic French manicure created by manicurist Lois Samantha. You can use any color combination, but this milky base with sky-blue tips is so dreamy.
Spring Scrapbook
If you want something that’s guaranteed to turn heads over the bank holiday, then take inspiration from manicurist Olivia Muyskens’ (aka @nailstolivin) spring scrapbook set. It's a floral fever dream — in the best way.
Stained Glass Florals
I’m in awe of this stained glass set created by nail artist Samantha (aka @samrosenails), which feels suitably celebratory for the Easter weekend.
Mini Eggs
Forgive me, but this list wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the best Easter treat in existence — the humble mini egg. Nail artist Kate (aka @kessernails) pairs soft pastels with monochromatic speckles for the perfect homage.
Rainbow Ribbons
Bows were everywhere for Christmas last year, but nail tech Ashlyn Zentner (aka @nailsbyashlyn_) proves they can work for every occasion by updating the color palette accordingly. This rainbow set is so joyful.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mix & Match
Can’t decide on one design? Make like nail artist Phoebe Cascarina and go for five instead. Stick with a couple of key colors (I love this white and egg yolk-orange combination) and have fun experimenting.
Butter Yellow
Set to be one of the most popular nail colors for spring, butter yellow makes an excellent choice for a sophisticated Easter manicure. Nail artist Stacey Machin uses the shade on the tips of the nails to create some dainty tulip detailing.
Floral Shine
Nail artist Anna (aka @melanated.mani) uses a bright white base and a sparkling floral top coat for a fresh and modern take on the pixie dust manicure that we’ve been seeing everywhere.
Spots & Stripes
In my opinion, a great Easter manicure should have all the variety of an incredible box of chocolates — and that’s exactly what this vibrant set from nail artist Tamami Page provides.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT