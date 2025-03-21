If you've been waiting for an excuse to click “check out” on your Amazon wish list, now’s the time. The Big Spring Sale is running from March 25 through March 31, bringing with it up to 40% off beauty, fashion, homeware, and tech.
Hundreds of early bird deals are already trickling in, whetting our appetite for the savings to come. Many big-name (and big-buck) brands are taking part — Dyson and Shark for all your spring cleaning needs; Beats, Bose, and Samsung for the music lovers; Philips and Braun for beauty connoisseurs; De'Longhi, Ninja, and Nespresso for kitchen magicians… The list goes on and on.
It can be a little overwhelming, but fret not: We’ve already gone through the pages and pages of markdowns to identify the very best early Amazon Big Spring Sale savings to be had (only the good stuff, we promise). Read on for our top picks.
