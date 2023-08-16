Here are two words that you rarely see paired together: “Dyson” and “affordable.” And listen, it’s not for no reason. The British purveyor of industry-leading vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more has been behind some of the most innovative, life-upgrading tech in recent years. (Hello, Airwrap?)
Dyson’s products are a major investment, but we have some good news on that front. Today, the brand has unveiled a new version of its iconic hair dryer: the Supersonic Origin. Featuring an exclusive Black/Nickel colorway (chic!) and a slightly lower price point than the regular Dyson Supersonic, it’s the perfect way to try the bestselling dryer.
If you’re not crazy about gadgets and gizmos aplenty, this pared-down bundle is perfect for you. Dyson’s Supersonic Origin includes the same Supersonic dryer you know and love, but it comes with just one attachment: the Smoothing Nozzle. (The regular Supersonic comes with five, including a diffuser, flyaway smoother, comb, and more.) The Supersonic Origin retails for $399.99, slightly under the $429.99 price point of the regular Supersonic. Now, it's not a huge step in price — but since Dyson rarely marks down its wares, it's a big deal in our book to have access to a lower-priced option year-round. So if you have yet to upgrade your blow-dryer to the Supersonic, consider this your sign from the universe to do so...
