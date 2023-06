These Beach-Ready Styles Are On Sale, Exclusively For R29 Readers

Whether you've already got beach-related plans or you're a genuine surfer babe (in vibes or in the waves), we've got a deal that's worth catching (insert surfer emoji here). Duvin , a clothing brand that's full of 80's surfer style with a modern flair, is giving R29 readers an exclusive sale on everything your summer-loving heart desires. Now through June 18, get 20% off sitewide with the promo. As a Duvin-believer myself, I couldn't recommend these styles enough. Whether it's the iconic cabana shirt (as I wore in this picture, matched with some brown biker shorts in one of my favorites I've ever created) or the top-rated swim trunks , Duvin's collection is anything but boring and gendered — there's no such thing as a "men" section when the whole thing is gender-neutral