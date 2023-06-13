These Beach-Ready Styles Are On Sale, Exclusively For R29 Readers

Whether you've already got beach-related plans or you're a genuine surfer babe (in vibes or in the waves), we've got a deal that's worth catching (insert surfer emoji here). Duvin, a clothing brand that's full of 80's surfer style with a modern flair, is giving R29 readers an exclusive sale on everything your summer-loving heart desires. Now through June 18, get 20% off sitewide with the promo DUVINxR29. As a Duvin-believer myself, I couldn't recommend these styles enough. Whether it's the iconic cabana shirt (as I wore in this picture, matched with some brown biker shorts in one of my favorites I've ever created) or the top-rated swim trunks, Duvin's collection is anything but boring and gendered — there's no such thing as a "men" section when the whole thing is gender-neutral.
Duvin's signature shirt style, the Canaba Shirt, is a lightweight and flowy button-up shirt that's perfect for any hot summer day. Choose between Lightweight Stretch — a stretchy, anti-wrinkle material that's machine washable and dryer friendly — and Rayon — a dry-clean-only breathable material. I have several of these shirts, and I love how cooling and soft they are. The only drawback is the dry-clean-only instruction, so I would definitely recommend the Lightweight Stretch.
These swim trunks aren't just colorful and stylish. Expect the fabric to be comfy, stretchy, and quick to dry. What else could you want from swim trunks?
Featuring hand-drawn prints, these t-shirts are perfect no matter your tee preference. If you're into heavier cotton with a boxy fit? The Peruvian Cotton is for you. But if you're into the opposite with thin and breathable cotton? then the Lightweight Cotton it is.
Lounge your heart away with these mesh shorts that are specifically designed for our favorite activity: lounging. Featuring super-soft mesh on the outside and a cotton liner on the inside, these shorts are a definite must-have this summer.
Whether you're vibing with some Champagne-colored retro-inspired sunglasses or with some surfer-style corduroy snapback caps, there's a Duvin accessory that captures the laid-back vibes of the perfect seaside summer.
