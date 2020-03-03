Dual-Purpose Home Goods We Can’t Get Enough (Use Out) Of

What if our favorite home goods wielded magic powers? Self-brewing coffee mugs, breadboxes that store and slice their own loaves, and other such Harry Potter-style wizardry maybe be out of the question — but clever dual-purpose items aren't. All it takes to get our go-to apartment gadgets working double-duty is an open mind, some creativity, and a little guidance on which goods have magic potential.
Ahead, dual-powered products that you can get your very own "Wingardium Leviosa" on with — from throw blankets by day to table cloths by night, candles that moonlight as cream and sugar sets, and everyday furniture pieces with storage secrets. Whether you're looking to stock up on new fantastic merchandise or you're simply shopping around for some repurposing inspiration, these finds and more have all your Muggle-home needs handled.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.