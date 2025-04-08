DSW’s Spring Line Is Full Of This Season’s Biggest Shoe Trends

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’re in the midst of spring cleaning and swapping out your closet and drawers with warm-weather pieces, don’t forget to refresh your shoe rack, too. And, as you step into spring, there’s one place where you can do all of your spring shoe shopping: DSW. The footwear and accessories retailer has every style you could possibly desire, and its new Spring Lookbook is full of inspiration and major warm-weather shoe trends that you can cart up.
Whether you’re looking for a festival shoe, to take on the fisherman aesthetic, or party like it’s the '90s, DSW has a broad range of designs to help you accomplish all your goals in style. Refresh your shoe stand with a new pair of gladiator sandals, boat shoes, and slingback heels. Or all of the above. And, of course, you can also find trendy ballet flats and sporty sneakers to round out your everyday footwear collection.
Read on to explore DSW’s new arrivals and bestsellers to find the perfect pair (or pairs) for you to stroll around in this spring.
Prim & Preppy: Ballet Flats & Loafers
Upgrade your spring work outfits (or bring the preppy aesthetic into your day-to-day looks) with a new pair of ballet flats or loafers. Flats made their comeback in 2024, with Mary Jane styles and mesh designs going viral. If you don’t already own a pair, DSW has a ton of new arrivals to bring some prep to your step. Similarly loafers are trending after making several recent runway appearances. Swap out chunky back-to-school styles, for lightweight loafers (like penny loafers and driving shoes) for spring.
Festival-Ready: Gladiator Sandals, Platforms & Clogs
Heading to Coachella this weekend, or have other festivals lined up this spring and summer? We found a range of gladiator sandals (for chilled out vibes), platform sandals (for avoiding the mud and peeking over tall concert goers, and clogs (for extra comfort). Of course you could wear sneakers or boots, but these skin-baring spring styles promise to elevate your festival look. They’re also versatile enough to wear out for casual spring outings and parties for when you’re back from the desert.
Casual Retro Vibes: Sporty Sneakers
Retro-inspired, sporty sneakers (in all their slim-silhouette and vibrant-hued glory) aren’t going out of style anytime soon. And thankfully, you don’t have to take up a sport to wear these styles — they just add an effortlessly cool and casual athletic look to any outfit. Look to DSW’s selection of tried-and-true sneaker brands for soccer cleat- and basketball high-top-inspired styles in neutrals and spring-ready colors such as bubblegum pink and corn yellow.
Seaside Strolls: Boat Shoes & Fisherman Sandals
If 2024 brought us “European Summer,” then 2025 is bringing us “Fisherman Spring.” And the easiest way to hop on the TikTok-viral trend is via shoes and accessories. Luckily, DSW has a ton of trendy boat shoes and fisherman sandals to pick from. You can opt for a classic leather boat shoe… or a colorful canvas one. You can also choose from sturdy leather fisherman sandals… or playful jelly styles, because the world is your oyster. Style them with your favorite cargo pants or jorts, and go chic-fisherman mode.
'90s Throwback: Slingback Heels & Thong Sandals
Indulge in some ‘90s nostalgia in a pair of kitten heels. (The short heels are more practical for cobblestones and grass than a pair of stilettos anyway.) We're currently vibing on on-trend thong sandals or slingback heels for a retro vibe. Look out for neutrals that complement any spring outfit, pastels for a sweet touch in trending colors such butter yellow and pale pink, or bold colors and metallics for a party look.
