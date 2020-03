Dry humping is like penetrative sex in that you might need a little foreplay to make an orgasm happen. So Dr. Allison suggests excusing yourself to the restroom after you and your partner have been making out, but before you start grinding on each other. Take your time in the bathroom to rub your clit and get yourself close to orgasm . "There's nothing wrong with you prepping yourself a little bit," she says. Consider it "priming the area." You can also ask your partner to do this for you if you're comfortable with it.